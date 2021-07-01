Sewage pipes find a new lease of life in Berwickshire

The leftover pipe ends are being turned into planters in Eyemouth and Duns.

Leftover pieces of pipe being fitted as part of a major Scottish Water sewer project have found a new purpose, as planters in the community food gardens in Eyemouth and Duns.

More than 50 cut-off end sections have been donated to Abundant Borders, a charity which creates a network of community food gardens across the region. These areas are set up as a training base for people to learn how to grow food in a sustainable way and then how to turn that food into healthy, inexpensive meals.

Scottish Water was carrying out a £3.4million sewer upgrade in Eyemouth when one of the charity’s volunteers learned about the excess plastic cut-offs. Morrison Construction, the contractors on the project, were happy to donate the piping and arranged for it to be dropped off.

Karen Birch, chief officer at Abundant Borders, said: “We are all about reuse, repurpose and recycle.

"When we had the chance to get the pieces of pipe that were left over from the work in Eyemouth we were delighted.

“Rather than have them going to landfill, we will happily use the pipes in our Community Food Gardens.

“Some will be used to form planters for fruit bushes and small fruit trees and others used to create herb beds. These products are available for anyone to come along and help themselves to.”

Scott Fraser, regional communities manager at Scottish Water, said: “From pipes to planters, this is such a great way to recycle items like this.

"No-one wants surplus resources; this is not good for the environment and a waste of money.

"When laying pipes it is inevitable there will be some cuts off pieces left – so for these to be reused is great, especially by such a worthwhile community project.”

David Bannatyne, project manager at Morrison Construction, said: “We were more than delighted to donate the excess stock to Abundant Borders, a very worth-while charity.