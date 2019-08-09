Residents brave the weather for Coldingham Gala and Country Fayre

After scorching temperatures in other parts of the UK, the Coldingham Gala and Country Fayre were faced with a very cool day and yet a warm welcome awaited the huge crowds that came.

The 42nd annual Coldingham Gala and Country Fayre on Sunday, July 28 catered for all ages.

For the children there was all the fun of the fair, bouncy castle, magic and children’s entertainer Gladys Chucklebutty.

If that wasn’t enough, they could have their face painted from dog to pirate and everything in between.

For the adults, they enjoyed the musical performances of bands such as; The Alex Renton Band, Kai McAvoy, Summerland including Coldinghams’ very own The Mam Torists, Three Doors Down and Borderline.

Then the stage was taken to the beat of the colourful and striking Luna Nigra Tribal Dancers.

On top of all this toe tapping entertainment, the gala had the benefit of local artisans and displays: classic cars, craft stalls, dog show, tombola, coconut shy, garden plants, food stalls and car boot sales.

The whole event was complimented by the very first Scarecrow Trail by the Coldingham Primary Parents and Friends Association.

This new addition engaged the whole community with more than two dozen scarecrows.

The official display winners, as judged by Councillor Carol Hamilton, were as follows:

1st: Harry Potter and the Plague Stone, by the Kendrick family

2nd: Head Over Heels to be in Coldingham, by the Sanderson family

3rd: The Painter, by the Corbett family

The People’s Choice Trophy, was sponsored by AJ Spence for the Bird of Paradise, by Hanna Macdonald and the Trailblazer Champion Prize Draw was one by Alistair Hamilton.

Jim Taylor, chair of the Coldingham Gala Steering Group, said: “The Gala Committee are overwhelmed with the support from sponsors.

“For example Jarvis Pickle Pies who gave all the profits from the bar, donations and the generosity of the public.

“With their support we can continue to assist local groups and causes of Coldingham and surrounding areas.”

Jim added: “The gala relies on volunteers and as it grows year on year, its success is as a result of the tremendous efforts of the volunteers who organise the event”.

The date for next year’s Coldingham Gala and Country Fayre is planned for Sunday, July 26.