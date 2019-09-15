Praise for Coldingham Bay Wheelchair Scheme

Local charity Sea the Change has been praised for its efforts to open up Coldingham Bay for disabled people.

Sea the Change’s mission is to encourage Borderers to make small, positive changes to help protect the natural environment and to raise environmental awareness.

Their new Wheelchair Scheme, launched this summer, allows wheelchair users to use and enjoy Coldingham Bay.

Alice Fisher, Sea the Change executive director said that the scheme has proved so popular that they are on the look-out for more volunteers to help wheelchair users access the beach.

She said: “It has been a really successful summer in Coldingham Bay and it is really changing people’s lives.

“We recently we hired our beach wheelchair to a child who had never felt the waves on her toes. That experience was magical and with people’s help we can enable many others the same opportunity. It would be great if local people can spread the word about our new Beach Wheelchair.”

However, wheelchair access is not helped by the path down to the beach which is via an uneven path and ramp.

Following a visit to the recently launched Beach Wheelchair Scheme, MP John Lamont has written to Scottish Borders Council to ask whether disabled access down to the beach can be improved.

He said: “It was great to pay Alice and the team a Sea the Change a visit to see their exciting new Beach Wheelchair at Coldingham.

“This is a fantastic idea which will open up the lovely bay at Coldingham to wheelchair users, allowing them to experience the beautiful surroundings like anyone else.

“It’s certainly proving popular and making a real difference to people’s experience of the Borders. So much so that the scheme needs more volunteers to make it work.

“I’d certainly encourage anyone who has some free time in the area to get in touch with Alice to see whether they can help as a volunteer.”

“As I also saw for myself, the path down to the beach isn’t exactly wheelchair friendly, which is why I’ve written to Scottish Borders Council to see if this can be improved.”