Permanent solution sought for Cockburnspath Post Office

Cockburnspath Post Office will close on Saturday, February 29, following the resignation of the postmaster and withdrawal of premises for Post Office use.

A Post Office service will be restored to Cockburnspath with the introduction of a new temporary Hosted Outreach Service on Wednesday, March 4.

The Hosted Outreach Service, whereby a nearby postmaster provides a service at a set time and location every week, will be operated by the postmaster from East Linton.

The new Cockburnspath service will operate from Cockburnspath Village Hall, every Wednesday between 9.30 and 11.30am.

The hosted outreach service will offer a wide range of Post Office products and services.

Customers will be able to take advantage of a wide range of banking services including cash withdrawals and balance enquiries for customers of all the main UK banks.

During the short break in service, customers requiring Post Office facilities may use any other convenient Post Office branch including:

• Dunbar Post Office, 17A High Street;

• Coldingham Post Office, Coldingham Interpretation Centre, High Street.

To accommodate the new Cockburnspath Hosted Service, the current day and opening times of Innerwick Hosted Service will change to Tuesday 9.30-11.30am.

The change will commence on Tuesday, March 3.

Kenny Lamont, Post Office change area manager, said: “We are pleased to be able to restore Post Office services to Cockburnspath whilst we continue to look for a permanent solution.”