New magazine for the Scottish Borders

A new lifestyle magazine for the Scottish Borders has been launched by former Scotsman sports journalist and Southern Reporter editor Phil Johnson.

Border Country is a bi-monthly title and is available in print for £3.95 and as a website download.

The first issue, January-February 2020, is available at selected retailers throughout the region and can also be purchased as a digital download at www.border-country.co.uk.­

Phil, 43, spent ten years in production roles at The Scotsman and Scotland on Sunday before moving into regional newspapers and becoming group editor of seven Johnston Press weekly titles in the south of Scotland and north Northumberland.

After freelancing and a year spent in PR, he launched his own media company in August 2019 and believes there is a gap in the market for a lifestyle print magazine in the Scottish Borders.

He said: “I’m really pleased with the first issue and the response so far has been really positive.

“The Borders is Scotland’s hidden gem, with lots of stories to tell about its people, places, culture, countryside and much more.

“Other neighbouring areas of Scotland ­– East Lothain, Edinburgh and Dumfries and Galloway –have a lifestyle magazine, so now the Borders.”