Masons hold annual charity walk in Duns

There was a large turnout of Masons for their annual charity walk at Duns to raise money for the Provincial Grand Lodge of the Scottish Borders youth support scheme.

The walk on Saturday, April 17, involved Masons from 17 lodges with their families and members of the public, and raised over £2,200 with more donations still to come in.

The route started at the Duns Masonic Lodge and took them around the town, through the park, and on through the beautiful parkland of Duns Castle. Finally ending back at the Duns Lodge, a distance of six miles, where some well earned refreshments were served.

The Provincial Grand Lodge of the Scottish Borders organise the charity walk every year for the Border Youth Support Scheme and over the past 25 years they have paid out in excess of £50,000 in support of border youth organisations and individuals under 18 years of age.

The six Berwickshire Lodges became part of the Border Province earlier this year and now take part in all its activities.

The Border Youth Support Scheme is open to all organisations who cater for young people under the age of 18, and individuals who are under the age of 18. Financial help is available throughout the Border Province for young people to further their experience, or to help with their work or sporting aspirations.

“Whatever walk of life the youth of our Border Province are in, and whatever activities they are involved in, that is to the benefit and wellbeing of our youth, the Masonic Border Youth Support is there to help if at all possible,” said a spokesperson for the Provincial Grand Lodge of the Scottish Borders.

“Any individual or organisation requiring assistance may submit an application to the scheme by speaking to their local Masonic Lodge, who will supply them with the appropriate form to enable them to make an application for funding. The Border Masons are proud to support the youth of the Borders, our future is in the hands of our youth, so let us help them wherever possible.”