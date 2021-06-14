Indiana Jones films in the Borders
Holywood megastar Harrison Ford was spotted in the Borders at the weekend, filming his latest Indiana Jones movie.
Roads around the Leaderfoot Viaduct were clsoed for the filming on Friday evening, but it didn’t stop eagle-eyed locals snapping the Star Wars legend on camera.
However, on this occasion, he wasn’t Solo … he was joined by fellow actor Toby Jones probably best known for his work on the Detectorists and Sherlock.
The region is increasingly becoming a sought-after location for big movies, with Berwickshire’s own St Abbs famously becoming New Asgard in the Avengers Endgame film a couple of years ago.