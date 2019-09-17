Groups recognised for keeping the Scottish Borders blooming

Three groups from the Scottish Borders are celebrating after their efforts were recognised at the 53rd annual Beautiful Scotland Awards.

The ceremony recognised the dedication of volunteers and councils working in partnership across the country to improve the places they care for.

Lauder in Bloom

A total of 38 groups were recognised in 2019, marking their achievements in creating places that are good for health, wealth and happiness. This included three groups from the Scottish Borders.

The Scottish Borders winners were:

· Lauder in Bloom, Gold, Garden for Life Biodiversity Award

· Eyemouth Community Council, Silver Gilt

Melrose in Bloom

· Melrose in Bloom, Gold

Lauder in Bloom was presented with the Garden for Life Biodiversity Award in recognition of the groups work to generate pollinator friendly flower beds throughout the area.

Garden for Life member Jenny Mollison congratulated Lauder in Bloom.

She said: “Over four years Lauder in Bloom has worked hard to transform some unloved patches with pollinator-friendly plants blooming over a long period.

“Explanatory signs highlight which flowers and colours are best for attracting insects.

“Working with Butterfly Conservation Scotland they’ve created an ID sign showing the most likely butterflies to be found locally.

“Key to their success in being awarded the Garden for Life Biodiversity Award has been their efforts to engage with the whole community, in particular with its younger members through the school Gardening Club”.

Lindsay Montgomery, chairman of Keep Scotland Beautiful, who presented the medal certificates, said: “All across the country outstanding volunteers, local authority staff and businesses help to protect and maintain the outdoor spaces that are precious to us, and bring a wide range of benefits to local communities.

“Beautiful Scotland celebrates their achievements and provides the recognition that they deserve.

“I would like to congratulate the winners from the Scottish Borders. It is thanks to their efforts that local places continue to be maintained to a high standard for everyone to enjoy.”

Beautiful Scotland is one of Keep Scotland Beautiful’s flagship initiatives which is managed in partnership with the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS).

Further information can be found at www.keepscotlandbeautiful.org/beautifulscotland.