Gordon Gala 2019 proved a hit

The 2019 Gordon Gala Queen, Lucy Pearson, was the first to be accompanied by a flag bearer - Darcy Robson, who was appointed in recognition of supporting community events.

At the crowning ceremony on Friday family night the queen’s court of P7 pupils was also introduced - attendants April Hall, Kai Martin, Zach Wheeler and Cameron Blackie; Queens Court of Logan Maxwell, Finlay Reid and James Aldridge,

Darcy Robson, Kai Martin, Cameron Blackie, Zach Wheeler, April Hall and Gordon Gala Queen Lucy Pearson.

The weekend was enjoyed by all ages and the committee would like to thank everyone who helped make it such a success.

Anyone interested in joining the committee look out for the AGM date in October.

Results:

Scarecrows of famous people: 1 Michael Jackson; 2 Mary Berry; 3 Old MacDonald Oor Famous Farmer.

Fancy dress: The Hunter Memorial Trophy for most original - Monopoly; The John Yule Memorial Trophy for the most humorous - Coyote Fugly; The Nairn Memorial Trophy for the best overall - The Greatest Gowkmen; The Redpath/Mitchell Memorial Trophy for best overall (under 16 years) - Dennis And Gnasher; The Gordon Civic Week Trophy for the best overall (pre-school) - 5 little monkeys jumping on a bed.

On Sunday the family service held in St Michael’s Church was a special time for Claire Simpson (Tyson) as she celebrated 25 years since she was Gordon Gala Queen

Family sports: The Eva Forsyth Memorial Trophy for pre-school - Megen Henderson; boys pre-school- Thomas Henderson; girls pre-school - Ella Nairn; girls 5-8 years - Erin Jackson; boys 5-8 years - Kobi Utterson; girls 9-12 years - Rhea Simpson; boys 9-12 years - Jack Utterson; girls 13-16 years - Rhea Bowie; boys 13-16 years - Struan Bowie; mens 17-19 years - Lewis Wheeler; women 20 years+ -Lana Lothian and Kim Henderson; women 30 years+ - Leona Jackson; mens 30 years+ - Kev Simpson; women 40 years+ - Carey’s Dawes; mens 40 years+ - Kev Utterson; women 50 years+ - Amanda Dempsey; mens 50 years+ - Kenny Nairn.

The Doug Purves Memorial Trophy Junior Mile (under 14s) - Angus Utterson. Gordon Civic Week Open Mile (over 14 years) - Stuan Bowie,

Bowling pairs competition - Cat Henderson And Jason Robson,