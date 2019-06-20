Gordon Gala 2019 proved a hit

The 2019 Gordon Gala Queen, Lucy Pearson, was the first to be accompanied by a flag bearer - Darcy Robson, who was appointed in recognition of supporting community events.
At the crowning ceremony on Friday family night the queen’s court of P7 pupils was also introduced - attendants April Hall, Kai Martin, Zach Wheeler and Cameron Blackie; Queens Court of Logan Maxwell, Finlay Reid and James Aldridge,
The weekend was enjoyed by all ages and the committee would like to thank everyone who helped make it such a success.
Anyone interested in joining the committee look out for the AGM date in October.
Results:
Scarecrows of famous people: 1 Michael Jackson; 2 Mary Berry; 3 Old MacDonald Oor Famous Farmer.
Fancy dress: The Hunter Memorial Trophy for most original - Monopoly; The John Yule Memorial Trophy for the most humorous - Coyote Fugly; The Nairn Memorial Trophy for the best overall - The Greatest Gowkmen; The Redpath/Mitchell Memorial Trophy for best overall (under 16 years) - Dennis And Gnasher; The Gordon Civic Week Trophy for the best overall (pre-school) - 5 little monkeys jumping on a bed.
On Sunday the family service held in St Michael’s Church was a special time for Claire Simpson (Tyson) as she celebrated 25 years since she was Gordon Gala Queen
Family sports: The Eva Forsyth Memorial Trophy for pre-school - Megen Henderson; boys pre-school- Thomas Henderson; girls pre-school - Ella Nairn; girls 5-8 years - Erin Jackson; boys 5-8 years - Kobi Utterson; girls 9-12 years - Rhea Simpson; boys 9-12 years - Jack Utterson; girls 13-16 years - Rhea Bowie; boys 13-16 years - Struan Bowie; mens 17-19 years - Lewis Wheeler; women 20 years+ -Lana Lothian and Kim Henderson; women 30 years+ - Leona Jackson; mens 30 years+ - Kev Simpson; women 40 years+ - Carey’s Dawes; mens 40 years+ - Kev Utterson; women 50 years+ - Amanda Dempsey; mens 50 years+ - Kenny Nairn.
The Doug Purves Memorial Trophy Junior Mile (under 14s) - Angus Utterson. Gordon Civic Week Open Mile (over 14 years) - Stuan Bowie,
Bowling pairs competition - Cat Henderson And Jason Robson,