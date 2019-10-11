Giacopazzi’s and Eyemouth Rib Trips support the Fishermen’s Mission first online a uction

The Fishermen’s Mission launches its very first online auction of gifts and experiences.

Fifty items ranging from family days out, luxurious food hampers and self-catering cottage holidays.

Claire McIntosh, Area Officer for the Fishermen’s Mission said: “The Fishermen’s Mission are delighted that Skipper Tim Grimshaw of Eyemouth Rib Trips have donated a Rib Trip for two adults with can either be a Fast Blast or a Coastal Exploration and Kerry Waddell of Giacopazzi’s Eyemouth have very kindly donated a delicious fish supper on the harbour to round the Rib Trip occasion off nicely.

“Every item you successfully bid on raises funds for the Fishermen Mission, a charity which aims to provide practical welfare and emergency support to active and retired fishermen and their families.”

The website is now live, register and start bidding at Fishermen’s Mission Auction but don’t leave it too late as it must all end on Friday, November 1.

Business Development Manager at The Fishermen’s Mission, Alison Godfrey said “We are calling the auction the Festive 50, a mixture of creative gifts and experiences, donated by wonderful supporters. Fundraising is vital, not only to raise awareness so we can support more fishing families but the charity relies on donations. For every £1 donated, 88p is spent on providing the services to fishermen, active, retired, as well as their families.”