Gavinton man killed in road crash
A man who died following a road crash in Melrose last week has been named as 30-year-old Stuart Finnie from Gavinton.
The incident happened on the A6091 near the Borders General Hospital around 8.35am on Tuesday, February 1, and involved a Mini and a Seat Ibiza.
The 57-year-old woman driver of the Mini was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where she has received treatment for her injuries and is expected to be released in the coming days.
Sergeant Kosmas Papakyriakou, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with Stuart’s family and friends at this difficult time.
“Our enquiries into the circumstances of the crash remain ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0603 of Tuesday, February 1, 2022.”