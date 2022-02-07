Gavinton man killed in road crash

Stuart Finnie.

The incident happened on the A6091 near the Borders General Hospital around 8.35am on Tuesday, February 1, and involved a Mini and a Seat Ibiza.

The 57-year-old woman driver of the Mini was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where she has received treatment for her injuries and is expected to be released in the coming days.

Sergeant Kosmas Papakyriakou, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with Stuart’s family and friends at this difficult time.