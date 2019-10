Two Duns men accused of setting fire to a barbecue and causing damage to a garage in the grounds of the Catholic church in Stirling Street in

Galashiels have been cleared at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Connor Straiton, 20, of Glebe Park, and Connor Allan, 18, of Tannage Brae, had both been charged with wilfully setting fire to a barbecue, resulting in damage to property in the garage on March 2.

The case against the pair was deserted shortly before a trial was scheduled to take place, however.