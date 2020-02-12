Duns Dancethon raises more than £8k for Pancreatic Action UK

A Dancethon has raised a staggering £8,500 for Pancreatic Cancer Action – and the money is still coming in.

The event was organised by Duns resident Lynn Gray, who sadly lost her father Robert Denham to pancreatic cancer in May last year.

Lynn said: “This is an amazing amount of money that I still can’t quite comprehend.

“I would like to thank my team – Rachel Gray, Jackie Aitchison, Louise Kerr, Sarah Aitchison, Sarah Watson and Sarah Aitken for all the help they gave me before and during the 24 hours.

“And all the local businesses and groups who gave so generoulsy.

“There are so many people who helped and too many to name personnally.

“To everyone in the local community and beyond who gave on my Just Giving page and the people who turned up to dance, brought raffle prizes and tray bake or have a coffee or try the raffle, whatever their input, large or small, it all played a huge part in coming to this massive total.

“Also to Greg Laidlaw for donating a signed rugby shirt and Ryan Mania for his Jockey’s Breeches both raised a brilliant amount.”

Lynn continued: “I would also like to thank Graham Borthwick for sticking around the whole 24 hours and playing some amazing tunes to keep it all going.

“We really do give so generously in the Borders and surrounding areas and what a smashing bunch of people they really are.

“Thank you all so much for the love, encouragement and support I have received.”