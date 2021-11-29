Drop-ins offering hot food to those without power

Duns Primary School.

The school in Langtongate, Duns, is one of four drop-in centres opened by Scottish Borders Council today (Monday, November 29).

They are providing free soup, meals and hot drinks to residents in surrounding areas who remain without power.

· Duns Primary School will open from 11am to 6.30pm.

· St Ronan’s Primary School in Innerleithen will be open from 11.30am to 3pm.

· Hawick High School will be open from 11.30am to 3pm.

· Earlston Primary School will be open from 11.30am to 3pm.

Anyone who is unable to travel to the schools should call 01896 752111 to request assistance.

Thousands of homes have remained without power overnight, mainly across rural Berwickshire.

Anyone with welfare concerns or who has been unable to find alternative accommodation should call 01896 752111 so that appropriate assistance can be provided by the council or partners.