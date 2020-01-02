Compensation order issued after assault on Coldingham pub landlady

A 27-year-old woman responsible for an assault on a pub landlady has been fined and ordered to pay her compensation at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Lindsay Walker pleaded guilty to the offence on May 4 at the New Inn, Coldingham.

Depute fiscal Fiona Hamilton said shortly before midnight, the landlady noticed Walker opening a can of beer not bought in the pub and confiscated it.

She explained: “The landlady took it from her, and the accused took exception to this and kicked her on the right knee.

Defence lawyer Ross Dow said his client, formerly of Coldingham but now staying with friends in Edinburgh, had only reacted after being told off and

grabbed by the scruff of the neck.

Walker was fined £130 and ordered to pay £100 in compensation.