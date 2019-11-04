Communities encouraged to play their part in initial discussions on property proposals

Local groups and members of the public in Earlston and Eyemouth are being encouraged to give Scottish Borders Council their views on initial proposals for Council properties and services in both communities.

Following the Fit for 2024 events in September in both communities, surveys have been launched to gather the views of those who were not able to attend or did not get a chance to provide some feedback.

The information provided at the events can be accessed here

The surveys can also be accessed directly here

Investment proposals for a new Eyemouth Community Campus on the site of the existing Primary School with educational facilities, local services and extra care housing were presented at an event on 26 September.

This event was also the start of discussions around what opportunities the new facility will provide and how the campus can be utilised for activities currently hosted in a number of other buildings and sites in the town, including the library, community centre and other education provision in east Berwickshire.

The feedback from the 26 September drop-in session will also be used to influence the next stage of the design process for the new campus.

A similar drop-in session in Earlston was held on September 19, with the public asked to consider initial proposals for a new primary school with community facilities and adjacent affordable housing.

Councillor Gordon Edgar, Scottish Borders Council’s Executive Member for Roads and Infrastructure, said: “One of the key themes of our Fit for 2024 programme is making best use of our properties. The proposals for Earlston and Eyemouth are part of that, with the events in September and the surveys now available an opportunity for community groups and residents to get involved in the initial discussions around key properties and services in their communities.

“Anyone who was not able to attend the events can find the information through the Council website and from there they can also give their feedback. There will be further opportunities for local people and organisations to play their part in the development of the proposals as these plans progress.”

A Fit for 2024 event looking at properties in Jedburgh was held in June this year. Feedback from local people at the drop-in session is already being used to inform both the arrangements around the community use of the new campus in the town and a feasibility study into the future use of the existing Grammar School site and the Town Hall.

Further engagement will take place early in the new year to consider options arising from the feasibility study.

A similar property drop-in session will take place in Galashiels in early 2020, which will also look at the various regeneration projects being taken forward with local community and business groups.