Coldstream’s Eleanor raises more than £800 for Breast Cancer Now

A Coldstream resident has raised £847 for Breast Cancer Now, the research and care charity.

Eleanor Moffat, 81, held a coffee morning at the Sports Bar (the Eildon Centre) in Coldstream on Saturday, November 2.

The funds were raised through donations for lots of delicious cake and candy, alongside a tombola and a raffle.

There was also a suggested admission fee of 50 pence with all money raised by the event helping to fund Breast Cancer Now’s world-class research and life-changing support.

Since the loss of her younger sister to breast cancer, Eleanor has been dedicated to raising money for Breast Cancer Now – to help stop more women dying from the disease.

This year Eleanor has raised more than £5,000 for the charity and across 20 years of fundraising she has raised an incredible £96,165.37 for Breast Cancer Now, through coffee mornings, charity dinners and bingo nights.

Eleanor’s goal is now to reach £100,000 to help Breast Cancer Now get closer to its vision that by 2050, everyone diagnosed with breast cancer will live and be supported to live well.

Eleanor said: “It’s wonderful that so many people came to my coffee morning in support of Breast Cancer Now.

“I’m absolutely delighted to have raised over £800 from the event, bringing me even closer to my goal of reaching £100,000 for a cause that is so close to my heart. Thank you to everyone who continues to give so generously.”

Kirsty Potter, fundraising manager (Scotland) at Breast Cancer Now, said: “Breast cancer is the most common cancer in the UK – around 4,700 people are diagnosed with breast cancer and around 1,000 people die from the disease each year in Scotland.

“We must act now to make greater progress for everyone affected by this disease.

“We are very grateful to every one of our amazing community fundraisers who help us to fund vital breast cancer research and support.

“We are delighted that Eleanor’s coffee morning was a big success and on behalf of Breast Cancer Now I would like to sincerely thank Eleanor and the local community in Coldstream for continuing to support our work, which provides support for today and hope for the future for everyone affected by breast cancer.”