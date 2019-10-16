Both Eyemouth RNLI lifeboats launched to search for dog involved in a cliff fall

Both Eyemouth RNLI lifeboats were launched by the UK Coastguard around 3:10pm on Sunday, October 13 after it was reported that a dog had fallen down a cliff.

Both boats arrived quickly on scene near Lamberton beach, to the south of Eyemouth, and immediately began a search of the area.

Lifeboat teams were joined by Coastguards who carried out a cliff top search.

Thankfully, a short while later, it was confirmed that the dog had managed to make its own way back to its owners without injury.

With no further assistance required, both boats were stood down and returned to station, around an hour after the initial call.