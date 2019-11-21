Borders Young Creatives celebrate Arts Award success

Eight participants of Live Borders’ project, Borders Young Creatives, have achieved a Bronze Arts Award.

The young people have been working together with Youth Arts Mentor, Ayliffe Rose, over the past months to achieve their Arts Award, a unique qualification that supports young people to grow as artists and arts leaders.

This involved the young people taking on challenges in an artform, participating in arts activities, experiencing arts events, becoming inspired by artists, and by leading others.

This process has supported the young people to enjoy the arts, take part in the arts world in the Borders, and develop their creativity.

The participants kept a log of their activities in a mixture of medium, including scrapbook journaling, film, and audio recordings.

The Bronze Arts Award is the equivalent of a Scottish National 4 and for the young people this will be a valuable addition to their CVs as well as giving them confidence in their creative skills.

Ayliffe Rose, Youth Arts Mentor at Live Borders said: “I am really proud of the amazing young people involved in Borders Young Creatives for achieving their Bronze Arts Awards. With this project, charity Live Borders charity shows how, with the right support and resources available to them, the young people can thrive and achieve.”

Rebecca Williams, who achieved her Arts Award, said: “Working towards and achieving my Arts Award has been a really positive experience for me. I found studying for exams at school really difficult, so being able to work towards the award in a practical way and ‘scrapbook’ my evidence and experience really worked well for me.

“I’ve been able to build my confidence, learn new skills, and experience arts in a way that I hadn’t before – and I’ve walked away with something that I can put on my CV to help me in the future as well as new skills and the friends I’ve made along the way!”