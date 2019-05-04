Borders population figures

Scotland’s population continues to increase and now stands at a record high of 5.44 million, the largest population ever in Scotland for the ninth year running, according to National Records of Scotland statistics.

On June 30, 2018, the population of the Scottish Borders was 115,270, an increase of 0.2% from 115,020 in 2017. Over the same period, the population of Scotland increased by 0.2%.

Between 1998 and 2018, the Borders population has increased by 8.7%, the 12th highest percentage change out of the 32 council areas in Scotland. Over the same period, Scotland’s population rose by 7.1%.

In terms of overall size, the 45-64 age group was the largest in 2018, with a population of 35,558. In contrast, the 16-24 age group was the smallest, with a population of 10,238.

Over the 20 year period between 1998 and 2018, the 25-44 age group saw the largest percentage decrease (-24.4%) and the 65-74 age group saw the largest percentage increase (+48.1%).

Between 2016 and 2026, the population of the Borders is projected to increase from 114,530 to 116,777, and the average age of the population in the region is also expected to rise as the baby boomer generation ages and more people live longer.

Between 2016 and 2026, the 16-24 age group is projected to see the largest percentage decrease (-8.4%) and the 75 and over age group will see the largest percentage increase (+33.5%), but in terms of size, 45-64 is projected to remain the largest age group.