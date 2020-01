A good number of brave souls charged into the freezing waters of the River Tweed on New Year’s Day for the 21st ‘Dip in the Tweed’ in Birgham.

It continues the tradition that was intended as a one-of for the Millennium celebrations in 2000!

A crowd of warmly wrapped up spectators cheered them on, with everyone heading to the village’s recently reopened Fisherman’s Arms afterwards for a warming tipple.