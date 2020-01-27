Become a volunteer befriender with Berwickshire Housing Association

BHA BeFriend is looking for volunteer befrienders to provide companionship for lonely and isolated older people in Berwickshire and Kelso.

Volunteering is one of the most rewarding things you can do! Some of the many benefits include gaining confidence, meeting people, being part of a community and learning new skills.

Funded by The National Lottery Community Fund Scotland, BeFriend aims to alleviate loneliness and social isolation among older people through social support and companionship.

The BeFriend project enables volunteers to provide a service to the local community offering one to one informal companionship.

It is a long term project which tries to match people who are compatible with one another and who can form a long lasting friendship.

Volunteering with BHA Befriend will involve visiting someone at their home for a chat, going out for a coffee or even a day trip.

You could become a volunteer driver for the project or help out at one of the group befriending sessions. Full and ongoing training is provided.

Here’s what some of the current volunteers have to say about being a befriender:

‘Befriending isn’t just about what I give as a volunteer. It’s about what I receive in return from the person I visit. We share laughter, conversation, cups of tea and trips out and about.’

‘It’s enabled me to meet wonderful people who I would never have met otherwise. I’ve become a better person because of my volunteering.’

‘I enjoy the chance to keep in touch with a lovely person – visit them and brighten both our lives for a while.’

If you enjoy meeting people, having a chat, sharing stories and would like to make a difference to someone’s life contact BHA BeFriend on 01361 884000 or email befriend@berwickshirehousing.org.uk.