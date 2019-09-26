Assurances given ahead of SB Cares decision

Scottish Borders Council is reassuring SB Cares staff, clients and their families that they will be unaffected if plans go ahead to bring the arms-length care provider back into the Council.

The council is set to terminate its beleaguered care company and once again provide care services in-house.

SB Cares, a limited liability partnership launched by Scottish Borders Council in April 2015, has faced significant upheaval over the last two years, including four managerial suspensions and several critical care inspections.

Tracey Logan, chief executive of SBC, said: “We are making it absolutely clear that these plans, if they are approved, would have no impact on the outstanding frontline staff who are an absolute credit to SB Cares, nor will any care for clients be affected in any way.

“All clients will still receive first-class service from the same staff. This is purely an administrative process, and we have written to all clients and staff to reassure them of that.

“There are challenges facing the care sector right across the country, but we feel there are still opportunities to further improve our services and facilities here in the Scottish Borders.

“While SB Cares has achieved much, including a net financial benefit to the Council of almost £3.7million, we believe little more can be achieved by continuing with the existing arrangement and structure that could not be done with the service back under SBC.”

A report set to go before councillors today (Thursday) will ask elected members to approve plans to wrap up SB Cares and SB Support and reintegrate all of the current services with the local authority.