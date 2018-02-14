Paxton House is a star of both video and radio

Paxton House is about to become both a video and radio star as two projects focus on the historic mansion.

Edinburgh College film students have created a video for Paxton House to introduce visitors to the popular tourist destination when they take the guided tour.

The video includes interviews with its last laird, former MP and MSP John Home Robertson. It also includes old photos showing the history of the house.

Over several months, three HND audio visual technology students - Katrina Farrell, Gav Young and Vicente Noviello - worked on the project under the direction of Marjory Crooks, curriculum manager for broadcast media at Edinburgh College.

They interviewed John Home Robertson, whose family owned Paxton House until he donated it to The Paxton Trust in 1988. They also interviewed his wife Catherine and sister Georgina.

Mr Home Robertson, who grew up in Paxton House, said: “The team from Edinburgh College captured life at Paxton House as my sister and I were growing up there and also with my wife Catherine when we lived there as a young married couple.”

Marjory Crooks added: “This was a unique project for our students. Their collaboration with the Paxton House Trust allowed them to learn about working with clients in a commercial environment.”

As well as being able to get information about the house via video, during the week beginning March 4, you will also be able to make a visit to Paxton House via the radio.

A one-hour special ‘Discovering Paxton House’ will be broadcast on Lionheart Radio.

Jackie Kaines Lang, Colleen Henderson-Heywood, James Tweddle, Tamsin Davidson and daughter Tilly, together with producer Tony Henk will take you on a sound tour of the house and its grounds.

The management of Paxton House gave the team unrestricted access to all the rooms available to the public and the team took full advantage of this unique opportunity.

The result? The programme captures perfectly the atmosphere of each room, from the cavernous echo of the kitchen to the beautifully smooth ambience of the Picture Gallery.

Musical interludes are provided by Tamsin Davidson and ten-year-old Tilly, accompanied by pianist James Tweddle; all the music recorded in the magnificent Picture Gallery, using the superb Steinway grand piano.

Jackie takes you down the woodland path to the riverside where the River Tweed sits on the boundary between England and Scotland, and from where you can walk to the Chain Bridge.

And while all this is happening, Colleen spends her time in the tearoom, introducing the various parts of tour and the musical items.

The programme can be heard on Lionheart Radio, on 107.3 FM in the Alnwick area, or on lionheartradio.com worldwide. Broadcasts will be on Tuesday, March 6, at 11am and 9pm and on Thursday, March 8, at 2pm. It will then be available as a podcast on both Paxton House and Lionheart web sites.