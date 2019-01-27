Patient feedback results in 15 changes at NHS Borders

NHS Borders is inviting patients to use their Care Opinion online platform to share their experiences of using local health services.

Since its introduction in June 2017, 348 people have engaged with it resulting in 15 changes being made within the hospital including the design of an information leaflet to let patients know what to expect when attending the acute assessment unit.

Dr Cliff Sharp, medical director at NHS Borders said: “Positive feedback makes a real difference in boosting staff morale and negative feedback, whilst being difficult, also challenges us to get better and lets us know about areas where we can improve.”

This month NHS Borders has heard about the “understanding and compassionate” team in the Margaret Kerr Unit, the “first-rate care” given by the maternity team and a brighter future for one person as a result of the “sensitive, intelligent and empathetic” mental health team.

Nicky Berry, director of nursing, midwifery & acute services said: “It is important to us that we are able to continue to improve our services to ensure that we provide the best possible care for the people we serve. It is essential for us to hear directly from patients and their families about what we do well and what we could do better.

“Having an open and direct dialogue with patients enables us to take direct action, so please give us your feedback at www.careopinion.org.uk

“We would also like to take this opportunity to encourage our staff to consider joining our wonderful team of dedicated staff responders who listen and respond to the valuable feedback our patients share. If you would like to find out more please get in touch with Karen Maitland or Susan Cowe in Clinical Governance & Quality.”