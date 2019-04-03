Oblo picks up gold in the Best Bar None awards

Oblo restaurant, Eyemouth, was among the gold medal winners at the Scottish Borders Best Bar None Awards 2019.

Pubs, restaurants, hotels and a rugby club from across the region have been recognised for their commitment to a safer and more secure environment for the public.

The prizes are broken into three levels: gold, silver and bronze depending on how well a premises met the Best Bar None criteria. Each premise is now accredited to the Best Bar None scheme.

This year’s winners are : Gold: Barony Castle, Eddleston; Buccleuch Arms Hotel, St Boswells; The Carters Rest, Jedburgh; The Cobbles Inn, Kelso; Coopers Bar, Hawick; Liddesdale Hotel, Newcastleton; Melrose Rugby Club; Oblo, Eyemouth; The Plough Hotel, Yetholm; The Queen’s Head Hotel, Kelso; Templehall Hotel, Morebattle; Town Arms Inn, Selkirk. Silver: The Bridge Inn, Peebles; The Cross Keys, Peebles; Dryburgh Abbey Hotel; The Tavern Bar, Lilliardsedge). Bronze: The Bourtree, Hawick; Hunter’s Hall, Galashiels.

The awards are supported by Scottish Government, Scottish Borders Council, Police Scotland and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

Councillor John Greenwell, chair of the Scottish Borders Licensing Board, said: “It’s really reassuring to see our bars taking customer care and safety seriously, which is what Best Bar None is all about.”

PC Nick Walker from the Scottish Borders Safer Communities Team, and local Best Bar None lead, added: “We are grateful to everyone who took part in Best Bar None and it was great to see everyone getting their awards. We’re already looking ahead to this year’s scheme, which will launch in the coming weeks, and I hope we can get even more premises signed up.”