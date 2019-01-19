New vehicle and trailer for Duns community garden project

A Heart for Duns is now able to buy an electric vehicle and trailer for its community garden thanks to its success in applying for a grant for the project.

The groups community garden project (Keeping Duns Blooming Marvellous) made an application to the Borders Community Councils Forum Environmental Group, and the award came through the Scottish Landfill Communities Fund, regulated by the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA), as part of a donation received from Scottish Borders Council’s Landfill Tax Credit arrangements.

The new Polaris Ranger electric vehicle and trailer will enable the community garden volunteers to carry out all the gardening and watering needed in the main streets of Duns to keep the community-planted beds healthy throughout summer.

A spokesperson for the group said: “In keeping with the community involvement of the project, two well-known local firms have provided the vehicle and watering system. Dale Robertson of Reiver Garage Services Ltd and Patrick Dixon of Cleveland Crop Sprayers Ltd.

“The electric point for charging the vehicle was installed by local electrician Kevin Simpson.

“This wonderful facility will also be accessible for the local community, under certain circumstances, to enable larger items to be moved within the town.”

The community garden project is now in its third year and it is hoped a further bed on Newtown Street, Duns, can be upgraded in the spring.

The project team are always looking for volunteers and hope to have a rota of drivers available to share the work of watering the plants throughout summer. They are also looking for sponsors for the individual beds, to replenish plants and keep the borders looking fresh and attractive.

Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer or sponsoring a bed please contact A Heart for Duns on 01361 884 935.