New time restrictions in place at Berwick’s Parade car park

Changes to parking arrangements in The Parade car park, Berwick, are already having a noticeable impact.

Drivers are now limited to a three-hour stay at the car park, which had previously been all day parking but was usually full by 9am.

The change, which came into effect last Monday, appears to have had the desired effect of freeing up space in the town centre for tourists and shoppers.

However, it also appears to have resulted in an increase in vehicles using the all-day spaces in the Castlegate car park, including the grassed overflow section.

The change has been implemented by Northumberland County Council at the request of Berwick Town Council.

New signs have been installed, additional notices have been put up to make drivers aware of the changes and traffic wardens have been issuing warning rather than fixed penalty notices.

The move forms part of an action plan developed to improve car parking in Berwick town centre.

Last year the county council commissioned consultants to carry out parking studies and survey work in Berwick to help develop options for future parking needs.

In Berwick the priority is to secure an extension to the temporary planning consent for use of Castlegate overflow car park to then enable further work to be progressed to develop a long term solution.

The former Chapel Street coach park has recently been converted into a short stay car park to increase capacity, while parking on Hatters Lane was reinstated last year.

There are plans to use land off Walkergate for extra temporary car parking for users/visitors to the GWA buildings to help ease parking pressures on public car parks and improve the visual appearance of the area, pending proposals coming forward at some point in the future for its redevelopment.

Negotiations with Network Rail are also being progressed to increase parking spaces at the railway station.

The council is also investigating the potential to make the staff car park behind the library on Chapel Street available to the public at weekends, and reviewing the layout to maximise the number of spaces available.