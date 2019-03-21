New operations director joins housing association

Berwickshire Housing Association has a new operations director after Jean Gray moved on to take up the chief executive role at Viewpoint Housing Association.

Dan Blake will be working alongside BHA customers, staff and trustees, ensuring BHA delivers integrated housing and social care services, remaining deeply rooted within our local communities.

He began his career in Glasgow’s East End with Milnbank Housing Association, moving on to West Lothian Housing Partnership, Barony Housing Association and latterly Loretto Housing Association, all part of Wheatley Group.

A member of the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIHM), Dan formerly sat on its board over a two-year term. He has been involved with Glasgow and West of Scotland Forum for Housing Associations and the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations ‘Innovation and Future Thinking’ programme.

Dan said: “I am delighted to be joining Helen Forsyth and her team at Berwickshire Housing Association. I’ve long admired and observed BHA as a sector leader and feel very privileged to be joining this high performing team.

“BHA are well renowned throughout the housing sector for their innovative, outward facing and collaborative approaches to service delivery. It’s clear BHA have excellent foundations upon which I intend to lead, learn and grow our collective ambitions further.”

“It’s a great time to be joining this outstanding organisation and I look forward to delivering on our strategic aims and objectives to create thriving rural communities across Berwickshire.”

BHA’s chief executive Helen Forsyth said: “I am absolutely delighted with the appointment of Dan as operations director. He has a fantastic track record within the housing sector and joins us with a broad range of experience which will help the association to continue to meet the needs of our tenants and our aims to support the local community.”