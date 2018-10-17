New mums’ birthing kits

A charity that supports Borders mums has received a £750 donation from Persimmon Homes East Scotland to buy birthing kits.

Nurture the Borders’ £750 donation, was courtesy of Persimmon’s Community Champions scheme.

Founded by a group of mums in the Borders in 2016, Nurture the Borders, was set up to support and help mothers make the right choices for them and their babies. It offers antenatal classes, birthing pool hire, mental health support and a mum befriender scheme, birth partner/doula support, all aimed at improving the pregnancy and birthing experience.

Kirsty Wheatley, of Nurture the Borders, said: “The donation from Persimmon will be used to fund our birth support kits costing around £180 each. Each kit contains everything a mum and her volunteer doula might need to make the birthing process as positive as is possible.”