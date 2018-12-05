New lifeboat arrives at Eyemouth harbour

One of the RNLI’s most modern Shannon class lifeboats went into service at Eyemouth at the weekend.

The Helen Hastings Shannon class all-weather lifeboat left Poole in Dorset last Wednesday, and on Sunday afternoon was escorted into Eyemouth harbour by

St Abbs independent lifeboat, Berwick upon Tweed RNLI lifeboats and Dunbar RNLI lifeboats.

The Shannon is the first modern all-weather RNLI lifeboat to be propelled by waterjets instead of traditional propellers, making her agile and manoeuvrable so she can be launched and recovered from a beach, slipway or she can lie afloat.

As the Helen Hastings arrived in Eyemouth a spokesperson for Eyemouth RNLI station said: “We’d like to thank everyone who has followed our crew on their passage from Poole to Eyemouth, via Dover RNLI Lifeboat Station, Lowestoft Lifeboat Station, Scarborough Lifeboat Station and RNLI Amble Lifeboat Station, who all extended the RNLI hand of friendship throughout.

“This is just the beginning however. With intensive training commencing tomorrow, the volunteer crew are ready to learn and master the new skills required to operate a state of the art lifeboat and help honour the legacy of our most generous benefactor, Mrs Helen Hastings.”

Eyemouth’s new lifeboat was named after Helen Hastings from Stocksfield, Northumberland, who left £2.1 million to the RNLI, having admired the bravery and courage of the lifeboat crews. The boat has been undergoing sea trials prior to arriving in Eyemouth harbour and the official launch will take place next year.

“The crew at Eyemouth lifeboat are extremely grateful to Helen Hastings and look forward to ensuring her legacy is honoured for years to come,” added the Eyemouth RNLI station spokesperson.