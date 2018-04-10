New fire alarms for BHS houses

False alarms triggered by fire alarms will be reduced in Berwickshire Housing Association homes thanks to a £211,000 project to fit new multi-sensor alarms.

Installation has already begun to fit the Aico alarms which have two sensor types - optical and heat - to constantly monitor smoke and heat levels, sending and receiving information via its intelligent detection software.

David Gray, technical services manager at BHA, said: “BHA decided to install multi-sensor alarms to provide tenants with more control, enable alarm data extraction and connect with external telecare systems.

“Due to the dual sensors communicating with each other, we foresee a reduction in call outs to electricians for alarms sounding when no fire is present.”

Duns electrician Bob Markby has secured the contract to fit the new alarms in BHS properties over a three year period.

David Gray explained: “There is a concern that with the tightening of procurement regulations small local contractors will miss out on these opportunities against some of the bigger national companies. However, that is not the case.

“Following our scoring process Robert Markby Ltd based in Duns was successful in securing this work.”

Bob Markby said: “I am delighted to have won this contract as it enables me to employ local tradesmen to assist in carrying out the work involved.”