New Berwick hospital is on the horizon

Plans for a £25m new hospital at Berwick have been given the thumbs-up by Northumberland County Council’s health and wellbeing overview and scrutiny committee.

Total investment in Berwick will rise to £45 million if Northumberland County Council also agrees next week (September 10) that a new leisure centre should be located on the same site - at the current Swan Centre base.

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust and NHS Northumberland Clinical Commissioning Group describe the new hospital as “a truly world-class facility containing all of the services found on the current site with the ambition to add to them as new technology comes online”.

Dr Colin Doig, medical director and consultant cardiologist at Northumbria Healthcare said: “The new facility builds on similar but not identical previous examples from around the country and takes them to the next level. Services currently provided within the current hospital will be re-provided within the new facility which will benefit staff and patients alike.

“The Swan Centre site has been chosen as it balances the competing demands of size, accessibility and cost. The site is just over a mile from the current infirmary, accessible by bus and has far better direct road access than the existing hospital.”