MP’s charity marathon

Borders MP John Lamont will be running this year’s London Marathon to raise money for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation and Motor Neurone Disease Scotland charities.

It will be John’s third marathon: he has completed both the New York and Edinburgh marathons.

Mr Lamont said: “We have all been moved by the way in which Borderer and rugby legend Doddie has reacted to his MND diagnosis and I wanted to do my bit.

“Running a marathon doesn’t get any easier with age but I’m getting a huge amount of motivation from being able to raise funds to tackle MND. I’ll be pounding the pavements in the Borders over the next few months to get myself as ready as I can be.

“MND is a terrible disease which affects around 5,000 adults in the UK. All the money raised will go towards research into MND.”