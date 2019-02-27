Lamont’s Brexit dilemma

Borders MP John Lamont remains hopeful that Prime Minister Theresa May can secure sufficient changes to the Bexit Withdrawal Agreement for him to support it.

Last month he voted against the PM’s Withdrawal Agreement deal and is waiting to see what changes are made, if any, before deciding on how he will vote: on the amended agreement on March 12; a possible vote on leaving with no deal if MPs vote down the amended agreement on March 12; and a third vote to ask the EU for an extension to Article 50 if MPs vote against leaving the EU with no deal.

Mr Lamont has concerns about both a No Deal Brexit and an extension to Article 50.

He said: “I was elected on a manifesto to deliver Brexit and I remain committed to respecting the vote of the British people. I do not support a second referendum, it does not respect the referendum result.

“The Prime Minister continues her negotiation and has made it clear to the EU that the Withdrawal Agreement needs to change in order to get the deal passed and avoid a No Deal Brexit.

“I will wait to see what these changes are before I come to a conclusion about whether I can support it.

“However, I have concerns about both a No Deal Brexit and about extending Article 50.

“My priority is getting a Brexit deal which delivers for the Borders and the UK.”