Lammermuirs game bird campaign is off to a flying start

The versatility of cooking game was demonstrated at the launch of the Lammermuirs Moorland Group’s ‘Moor to Eat’ campaign last week.

Executive chef consultant for the Roux Group Scotland and former executive chef at Restaurant Number One, Balmoral Hotel, Brian Grigor, and Gillian Millar who has cooked for the Duke and Duchess of Northumberland since 1997, cooked game dishes from gourmet restaurant style to home cooked pheasant fajitas at the event at Dryburgh Abbey Hotel.

Around 60 gamekeepers, game chefs, and representatives from local restaurants, hotels and businesses enjoyed the cookery demonstrations by Brian and Gillian, as well as a seven course taster menu that included game canapes, partridge bonbons and roast grouse.

Helen Savage, co-ordinator of the Lammermuirs Moorland Group, said: “It is vitally important that we educate local retailers and restaurants on the availability of fresh sustainable game meat sourced from local estates in our region and that’s why we have launched our ‘Moor to Eat’ campaign.

“We have established relationships with some local outlets taking fresh game meat each year, but more can be done and what we are aiming for is that every hotel and restaurant in our region features game on their menus throughout the season.”

John Wallace of the Dryburgh Abbey Hotel said: “We are a family owned business and have been involved in country sports for nearly 50 years as we recognise its importance to the Borders economy and way of life. We support local shoots by ensuring that game in season is always on the menu. Our efforts were nationally recognised when we reached the final of the Eat Game awards this year. We wish the Lammermuirs Moorland Group every success in their efforts.”