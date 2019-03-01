Kelso showground’s rebrand

The Border Union Showground at Kelso is being re-branded as the Borders Events Centre (BEC) in a bid to attract additional business to the region.

The Springwood Park venue, which sits in 40 acres of parkland, hosts outdoor events such as the Border Union Show and the Kelso Ram Sales and its 1,000sqm multi-purpose pavilion, with WiFi connections and professional kitchen, can host up to 1,000 people.

A new brand web site for the Borders Events Centre has been created, showcasing the venue’s suitability for a wide variety of different events. New event management computer systems and high-speed fibre connectivity have been introduced and a new sales and events planner role has been created with Charlotte Newton appointed to drive sales.

The Springwood Pavilion will undergo an upgrade in the coming weeks, with additional improvements also planned on-site, subject to successful funding applications.

The venue is owned and run by the Border Union Agricultural Society (BUAS), and recognising that the event industry is booming, chairman, Neil Thomson, said: “Recent figures indicate that 35% of the UK visitor economy is accounted for by events, so we see a huge opportunity here, not just for the BUAS but for the Scottish Borders as a whole.”

Mags Clark, executive director, Border Union Agricultural Society, added; “The rebranding of our Scottish Borders home demonstrates our confidence in our fabulous location and the facilities we provide and will help us to show that we’re not just a venue for agricultural events. We have acres of beautiful parkland and a highly flexible event space that’s just an hour’s drive from Edinburgh and 90 minutes from Newcastle and Carlisle and we believe we can compete with the very best Scotland has to offer.”