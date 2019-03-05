Jarvis Pickle’s EBDA award

Eyemouth-based pie makers Jarvis Pickle were presented with the EBDA (Eastern Borders Development Association) Award at a ceremony in Berwick Town Hall last week.

The annual EBDA Award is made to a person or organisation that has made an outstanding contribution in social, economic or environmental fields and at the ceremony, Mid Berwickshire councillor and EBDA trustee, Mark Rowley, cited Jarvis Pickle’s success over the past three years, from producing 25 pies a week in 2015 to a current output of over 2000, and a UK wide market which includes the prestigious London outlet of Fortnum and Mason.

The family business, run by Susie Upton, her husband Andrew and son Jamie, has received a cluster of awards including six at the 2018 British Pie Awards, and a Great Taste Award and Manufacturer of the Year in the Scottish Borders Business Excellence Awards in 2018.

Receiving the award Ms Upton paid tribute to the Jarvis Pickle team, her suppliers and customers, and made special mention of the assistance the company had received from landlord, Alan Cook, in setting up at Acredale, and from all departments of Scottish Borders Council and, particularly, Gwen Robertson, environmental health officer, in guiding and advising them in all aspects of food production.

The award was presented to Susie Upton by Jeanna Swan, the Lord Lieutenant for Berwickshire.