In at the deep end for charity

The second 100x100 swim marathon in aid of The Brain Tumour Charity was completed at Eyemouth Leisure Centre by a team of swimmers in a little over three hours.

The event was organised by Louise Scott from Coldingham and was inspired by a good friend, Doug who lost his life to a brain tumour in 2016. Doug took part in the annual 10km win in the USA and Louise decided to arrange a sister event in Scotland to run concurrently with the annual American event, and bring together swimming enthusiasts to raise funds for the charity.

The swimmers, drawn from across the Borders, Edinburgh and Glasgow, completed the swim in the impressive time of a little over three hours.

Nick Hunt, a second time participant, said: “I was so proud to be part of the team again, it’s such an important cause, and taking part with old friends and meeting new ones through the swim made the whole experience far more enjoyable.

“We helped keep each other motivated, especially when we got to the tough part two hours into the swim; and the joy when we touched the wall for the last time was fantastic.”

Louise and the team raised an incredible £2,300 over the two swims through the generosity of family and friends and of Eyemouth Leisure Centre who got behind the event and showed incredible support. Special thanks too to The Tavern, Eyemouth, for after-event refreshments and customers who contributed to the total.