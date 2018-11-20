Hutton’s poppy window draws in the crowds

Hutton’s church and village hall had visitors flocking from far and wide over the remembrance weekend.

Visitors sat with Henry the soldier mannequin and reflected on those who paid the ultimate sacrifice and the church had a wonderful exhibition that included items and articles from both world wars, the war recollection stories provided by local people adding to the atmosphere.

It was decided to contribute to the ‘There But Not There’ 2018 Armistice project commemorating the end of the First World War with an installation for the fallen, to support veterans and educate all generations to understand what led to the war, and to heal those suffering from the often hidden wounds of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Through offers of funding from local business and individuals they raised £860.00, matched with an award from the Armed Force Covenant, and managed to purchase a transparent silhouette for each name listed on the war memorials in Hutton and Paxton. These along with engraved name blocks were on display in Hutton Church and the profits from the purchase of these items goes directly to the charities supported by the‘ Remembered’ charity - The Royal Foundation, Walking With The Wounded, Combat Stress, Help for Heroes, Project Equinox: Housing Veterans & Medical Students, and Commonwealth War Graves Foundation.

In total £1444.33 was raised - with £529.33 donated to the Royal British Legion and the rest going to the Remembered charity.