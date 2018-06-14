Human remains identified as Duncan Sim

Police in Fife have confirmed that human remains found in St Andrews have now been formally identified as that of Duns student, Duncan Sim.

The 19-year-old was last seen on Wednesday, March 14, at around 11.15pm outside Madras Rugby Club in the town.

He failed to return to his accommodation and was reported missing the following day. A major missing person investigation was launched by police, with specialist resources including the Dog Unit, Air Unit and the Dive and Marine Unit assisting local officers in the search, plus over 100 volunteers from the local community and Duncan’s home town of Duns who travelled to St Andrews to help.

A member of the public reported the discovery of partial remains in the water in the West Sands area to police on Sunday, June 3.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained but not suspicious, and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

In a statement released through Police Scotland, Duncan’s family said: “We are heartbroken by the loss of Duncan, our much loved son, brother, uncle and friend.

“We are very grateful for all the support that we received from the public, especially the Fife and Scottish Borders communities, during the search for Duncan.

“We would also like to extend our thanks to Police Scotland for their efforts and support throughout the course of their investigations.

“We respectfully request privacy at this difficult time.”

Chief Inspector Steven Hamilton, Local Area Commander for North East Fife, said: “This has been a terrible loss of a young man’s life and our thoughts and condolences are with Duncan’s family and friends.

“Their courage and cooperation over the course of our investigation has been commendable and we will continue to provide them with support and assistance as they come to terms with this tragic news.

“I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to all the members of the public who assisted with our inquiries by sharing our appeals information and supporting our search activity.”