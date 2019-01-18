Horncliffe’s Winter Salmon Procession

Horncliffe’s chief fisher (Lousie Giddens) presided over the village’s winter salmon procession for the coming year in a ceremony similar to many that used to be common several hundred years ago but have all but died out.

On Sunday, evening, January 13, around 40 villagers lit up the starry winter’s night in celebration of Horncliffe’s salmon fishing heritage. They carried torches and lanterns to escort the salmon around the village with songs and music. Dave Goodwin of the Fishers Arms pub proposed a toast to the salmon and the procession was led by local artist William Hamilton with his hand crafted salmon. Villagers carried willow salmon to be ceremonially burnt on a fire at the village green overseen by chief fisher Louise Giddens, then they ended the evening with a music session in the Fishers Arms.