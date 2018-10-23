Holiday park plan withdrawn

Caravan park owners Verdant Leisure have withdrawn an application to extend Pease Bay Leisure Park after council planners indicated they would recommend it for refusal.

The plan was to extend inland into an adjacent field and create 25 twin unit lodges, Verdant estimating that it would bring in £500,000 into the local economy and around six jobs would be created

However, there were a number of concerns raised about the impact of the extension on the landscape, plus flooding risk and the road access.

SBC’s landscape officer said: “I cannot support this application in its current form. However, I would support a reduced layout.”

In his report an SBC planning officer indicated: “It is my intention to refuse planning permission. In the circumstances, and to avoid a refusal on the site,

“I would suggest that this application instead be treated as withdrawn. This will give the applicant an opportunity to consider whether to seek to address these issues. It is not clear to me that landscape and access concerns can be overcome but this would best be explored outwith the current application process.”

Verdant Leisure operate eight holiday parks in southern Scotland and north Northumberland including Coldingham Bay and Scoutscroft at Coldingham.