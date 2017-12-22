Holiday park expansion planned

Verdant Leisure has announced a £500,000 extension to their Wooler site which will be completed by March 2018.

The company, which also runs leisure parks at Coldingham Bay, Pease Bay and Thurston Manor, Dunbar, plans to increase the size of their Riverside Leisure Park at Wooler by 38 pitches, which will be used for 31 caravan pitches and seven new lodges.

A new pedestrian bridge will be built over the Wooler Water to give better access to facilities and it will also accommodate disability scooters and wheelchairs.

A new children’s play area will be added plus a traffic light system to improve the safety of customers accessing and exiting the park on foot.