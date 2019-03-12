Heather and Magic’s agility win at Crufts Dog Show 2019

Ayton’s Heather McLean is celebrating a prestigious win for her working sheepdog Magic at Crufts.

Heather and Magic were winners in the first round (jumping) and runner-up in the second round (agility). The classes were amalgamated to get British Open Final (Medium) overall winner - step forward Magic and Heather.

Lairehope Duke Diamant� (Duke), third in Limit Dog in the Terrier class, with Peter Lotrhian and judge Trak Fryer.

“I’m actually elated,” said Heather, as she and Magic enjoyed their moment in the spotlight, with millions of people watching the live coverage on Channel 4.

“It’s so special because I bred her, and this is her first time on the carpet. I am just so thrilled. This was so unexpected.

“She’s six, so she’s not young and is the strongest willed dog I have ever known,” added Heather

“We went in with no expectations and she just made my day – when you love dogs then nothing can ever beat winning at Crufts, it’s the pinnacle.”

It was celebrations for the Lothian family too, whose Berwickshire bred Border terriers scored well in their classes.

“Lairehope Duke Diamanté (Duke) was awarded third in Limit Dog - a competitive, big class with world exhibits,” said Kath Lothian. He walked really well and showed his socks off. We are so delighted with this result.

“We were so delighted that a son of our Lairehope Viking Spark (Zak) went on to win best of breed - with an entry of 320 Border terriers, this is the second biggest entry of dogs on the day so it is phenomenal.”

An estimated 27,000 dogs visited the NEC during the four-day Kennel Club event, with just under 21,000 dogs from 220 different breeds competing. Visitors learnt about 200 different breeds at the Discover Dogs zone, crossbreeds competed for the Scruffts crown and the Friends for Life award demonstrated the unique relationship people and their dogs.