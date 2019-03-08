Great Nurdle Hunt at Coldingham Bay

More than 50 people turned up at Coldingham Bay recently for a nurdle hunt, finding 473 of the tiny plastic pellets in less than an hour.

The nurdle hunt was part of the first Great Global Nurdle Hunt, and the Coldingham Bay event was hosted by Sea The change in partnership with the St Abbs and Eyemouth Voluntary Marine Reserve.

Nurdles are small plastic pellets, melted down to make almost all plastic products and once in the environment they are hard to remove and can absorb toxins present in the water. Easily mistaken for food by many animals, nurdles and their toxins can enter the food chain.

A number of local Eyemouth groups are joining forces to take on a ‘huge’ coastal clean-up on Saturday, March 23, including Sea the Change, St Abbs and Eyemouth Marine Reserve and Splash. Anyone interested in joining them is asked to meet at Splash - at the old Eyemouth fish market in Harbour Road - at 10am.

“Whether you come plogging with the runners, litterpick with the walkers or diving against debris with the divers, if you LOVE the Berwickshire Coast, we want YOU to help clean it up,” said a Sea the Change organiser.