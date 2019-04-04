Glaswegian is all set to raise laughs at Ayton

Head over to the Hemelvaart Bier Cafe in Ayton for a night of riotous comedy from Scottish comedy award winner and viral sensation Gary Meikle.

On Saturday, April 27 you’ll be guaranteed laughts with Meikle’s new show, The iBrow Guy.

Gary has risen through the ranks quicker than most and is now in high demand at the best comedy clubs across the UK. After racking up over 100 million views with a rant about his daughters eyebrows, woman all over the world have ditched the classic ‘Does my bum look big in this?’ and replaced it with ‘Do you like my eyebrows?’

During his show Gary will guide audiences through eyebrow etiquette, logic and laws and how its changed his life and how he feels about being known forevermore as the eyebrow guy.

As ever, Gary will always draw on his relationships with his girls but this time we’ll get more of an insight into the workings of his mind and his thoughts on things he dare not verbalise until now. Gary isn’t one for mincing his words so expect the unexpected from this playfully dark effervescent rising star.

Gary is being tipped by many to be the next big household name and has just finished supporting Jason Manford on his Muddleclass tour.

Come see what all the fuss is about at the Hemelvaart Bier Cafe at 8pm on April 27. Tickets £15 from www.hemelvaart.co.uk.