George battles rare condition

A special fundraiser has been held for a charity which has supported a Chirnside boy with an extremely rare medical condition.

CCLASP (Children’s Cancer and Leukaemia Advice and Support for Parents) has helped nine-year-old George McIntosh and his family through a very difficult time and as a thank you, family friend Claire Gibson organised a screening of Elaine Paige’s I’m Still Here concert in Warkworth, Northumberland.

George, who used to live in Berwick and now lives near Chirnside, has battled a series of inoperable tumours in the central nervous system of his spine and brain.

Only a few adults across the globe have the condition - disseminated oligondendrial leptomeningeal tumour - and George’s case is the first time that medical experts have seen it in a youngster.

Claire said: “In 2014, aged five, George collapsed and was rushed to hospital. It took a team of international doctors 10 months to diagnose his condition correctly. He had a series of small tumours on his brain and spinal cord, they are inoperable and very rare.

“In June 2015, he began his chemotherapy journey. The treatment seemed to halt the growth of the tumours, but a recent scan has shown the tumour on his spinal cord has grown, and another 12 month period of chemo has been recommended.

“Over these past few years, the family has received amazing support from CCLASP. They have supplied hospital transport, days out and holidays.”