Forum nets anglers’ donation

Tweed Forum has been presented with a £1,986 donation from anglers who fish on the river and its tributaries, thanks to the online booking agent, FishPal.

Borders-based FishPal runs a unique online booking and information service that provides details of where to fish, current conditions, latest catches, and accommodation options across the British Isles (and Iceland). Anglers who arrange to fish through FishPal can make a donation to one of its chosen charities, with bookings in 2018 raising almost £2,000 for Tweed Forum.

Tweed Forum director, Luke Comins said; “We’re extremely grateful to FishPal and all of the anglers who fish the Tweed and its tributaries for their support.

“Our work helps protect and enhance the building blocks upon which the fishery is based. These are challenging times for fish stocks just now so everything we can do to ensure the river is in as good health as possible is particularly important.

“We’re delighted that anglers recognise this and have decided to assist our work so generously.”

Mark Cockburn, CEO, FishPal, said; “It really is fantastic to see so many anglers taking the time to donate to this great initiative.

“Tweed Forum really does make a difference on the Tweed and being able to help in this way gives me great pleasure. Keep up the good work Luke and the team, and thanks again to all anglers who kindly donate whilst booking their fishing with us.”

Tweed Forum promotes sustainable use of the Tweed and is involved in projects to conserve and enhance the river system and its surroundings through habitat restoration, water quality improvement, invasive species control and natural flood management. Much of its work is focused on improving the spawning and nursery streams of the Tweed.

The donation to the Borders environment charity comes as the 2019 salmon fishing season is about to start - on Friday, February 1.

A traditional blessing ceremony to mark the start of the salmon fishing season on the River Tweed will be held at Pedwell Landing in Norham at 8am on Friday, February 1. The Pedwell Landing is one of many sites along the Tweed where, for about 1000 years, net fishing for salmon was a major part of the local economy, until its demise in the 1980s.

Online donations towards the work of Tweed Forum can be made at www.tweedforum.org