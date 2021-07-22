Fire crews tackle Duns company blaze

Blaze at John Thorburn and Son in Station Road, Duns, on Thursday, July 22. Photograph: Willow Charlton.

At the scene, police are asking people to stay away due to concerns there may be asbestos present.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted at 2.45pm this afternoon to reports issuing from a commercial building in Station Road Duns.

"Operations control mobilised six appliances as well as a height vehicle to the scene where the fire is affecting two buildings.

"There are no reported casualties at this time.”