Fire crews tackle Duns company blaze
Fire crews are attending a blaze at John Thorburn and Sons in Station Road, Duns.
Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 4:40 pm
At the scene, police are asking people to stay away due to concerns there may be asbestos present.
A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted at 2.45pm this afternoon to reports issuing from a commercial building in Station Road Duns.
"Operations control mobilised six appliances as well as a height vehicle to the scene where the fire is affecting two buildings.
"There are no reported casualties at this time.”
John Thorburn and Sons is a manufacturer of steel-framed buildings and a crane hire company.